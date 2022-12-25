New Origin For Marvel's Pet Avengers For 2023 In Timeless? (Spoilers)

The Pet Avengers were created by Chris Eliopoulos and Ig Guara for a series of series aimed at younger readers, led by Lockjaw, the Inhuman teleporting dog, and made up of a variety of animal characters of the Marvel Universe, including Redwing, Falcon's avian partner; Zabu, Ka-zar's sabre-toothed tiger from the Savage Land; Hairball, a super-powered cat from the planet K'ai; Ms. Lion, the canine sidekick of Captain America; Throg, a frog who wields the power of Thor, as well as Devil Dinosaur, Cosmo the Spacedog, Rocket Raccoon, Howard the Duck, Super Rabbit, Nosie, Hit-Monkey, Monkey Joe, Tippy-Toe, Ms. Lion, Thor's ravens Munin and Hugin, Doctor Strange's dog Bats.

Their status within Marvel continuity was recently secured in the Thor comic book series, but their origins within that universe hasn't been explored, at least not until now. Because in this Wednesday's Timeless 2022 #1, looking forward to the Marvel Universe in 2023, we learn something new.

This seems to indicate that more of the Pet Avengers are part of Marvel continuity, and that a number of them may have been specifically genetically designed to be as they are. As well as Lockjaw, Throg, Lockheed, Redwing and Tippy-Toe, there is also a dog with an eye patch – is that Pizza Dog, Lucky? Could this be part of the Weapon X programme, with Weapon II being genetic and cybernetic enhancements of animals, including an actual wolverine. Might there be room in the Pet Avengers for them as well?

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position – on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!

Rated T In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99