New Powers For Mister Fantastic, Tomorrow (Fantastic Four Spoilers)

New Powers for Mister Fantastic, tomorrow in Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 (Spoilers) from Adam Warren and Joey Vasquez

The Ryan North current run on the Fantastic Four has seen the creators find all manner of inventive uses for the Fantastic Four powers. Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 written by Adam Warren and drawn by Joey Vasquez out tomorrow, is going to give them a run for their money. As Mister Fantastic does something a little different, stretching a part of his body that he hasn't for a while.

Reed Richards can imitate any voice he has studied to the point that it can convince the highest level AI in the world, Doctor Doom's own Doombots. But that's as of nothing regarding what he can do with Kang…

He can also do brain impressions. Not bad, Reed, not bad. Previously, he has been able to stretch, deform, and reform himself into virtually any shape. He can reduce his body's cohesion until he reaches a fluid state, and shape his hands into weapons, concentrating his mass into his fists to increase their density. He can be punched with force, flattened, squished, and survive. He can alter his facial features and physical form… but these are a new version of those abilities. Might the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, be in his future if he keeps messing with his brain like this?

