Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, Venom War

New Powers For Mister Fantastic, Tomorrow (Fantastic Four Spoilers)

New Powers for Mister Fantastic, tomorrow in Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 (Spoilers) from Adam Warren and Joey Vasquez

The Ryan North current run on the Fantastic Four has seen the creators find all manner of inventive uses for the Fantastic Four powers. Venom War: Fantastic Four #1 written by Adam Warren and drawn by Joey Vasquez out tomorrow, is going to give them a run for their money. As Mister Fantastic does something a little different, stretching a part of his body that he hasn't for a while.

Reed Richards can imitate any voice he has studied to the point that it can convince the highest level AI in the world, Doctor Doom's own Doombots. But that's as of nothing regarding what he can do with Kang…

He can also do brain impressions. Not bad, Reed, not bad. Previously, he has been able to stretch, deform, and reform himself into virtually any shape. He can reduce his body's cohesion until he reaches a fluid state, and shape his hands into weapons, concentrating his mass into his fists to increase their density. He can be punched with force, flattened, squished, and survive. He can alter his facial features and physical form… but these are a new version of those abilities. Might the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, be in his future if he keeps messing with his brain like this?

VENOM WAR FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240668

(W) Adam Warren (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) David Baldeon

The Fantastic Four may not have much history with Venom – beyond helping Spider-Man capture the symbiote way back when – but when both Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror start getting involved in the war…now we've got the FF's attention! It's a wild battle of mad geniuses that spans thousands of years and also the space of a breath – with stakes that only the Fantastic Four could fathom! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!