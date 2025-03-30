New ThunderCat Mercenary Scorpius Previews in ThunderCats: Lost #2

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Scorpius, thundercats

New ThunderCat mercenary Scorpius previewed in ThunderCats: Lost #2

Ed Brisson and Rapha Lobosco's ThunderCats: Lost includes the return of Bengali, Pumyra, and Lynx-O. And now, following up on Ed Brisson's ThunderCats: Apex, with the new character Scorpius. And have issued a preview of a first look at the character…

"Scorpius, meanwhile, is described as a mercenary who works for the principal antagonist, Captain Shiner — but has a zeal for hunting ThunderCats — dogs their every step even as the team plans to bring the captain down and return to their ship. "Coming into ThunderCats: Lost, we were pretty confident with the new cast members that Rapha and I introduced in the first issue (Niko and Ligon), but wanted to make sure that our cats had a formidable foe," said writer Ed Brisson. "For certain, Captain Shiner and his army are a force to be reckoned with, but his right-hand, personal mercenary Scorpius is on a completely different level. A one-man army and hunter who knows the danger that cats present for his world and will stop at nothing to ensure that each and every cat is dead and buried. This murder machine is a threat unlike anything that the ThunderCats have faced before." The lost Thunderan warriors led by Commander Bengali find themselves crashed behind enemy lines in the kickoff to the series. So far they've managed to evade capture, taking refuge in a nearby town. These lands are firmly under the thumb of Captain Shiner and his forces. The only hope that Bengali and the Lost crew have for being rescued is if they can break through Shiner's defenses to return to their damaged ship. Their big problem is that Shiner's mercenary forces are hot on their collective tails, and being led by one of the most fearsome of all foes. The mysterious and ruthless mercenary Scorpius is living his life by one overriding mission: kill every ThunderCat in his path! The hunt is on, with the ThunderCat killer on the loose!"