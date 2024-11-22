Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan, Viz Media | Tagged: diamond, Plattsburgh

Next Week's Comics Will Be Delivered By Diamond A Week Late

Next Week's Comics will be Delivered by Diamond Comic Distributors a Week Late... here's the full affected list for Diamond stores.

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Diamond Comic Distributors was closing its Plattsburgh warehouse. Dubbed a "Strategic Consolidation of Warehousing Operations", Diamond Comic Distributors has told comic book publishers today that "as part of our ongoing evaluation of operations, we have made the strategic decision to consolidate warehousing to improve overall efficiency. As a result, we are not renewing our lease at the Plattsburgh, NY, Distribution Center and will transition all shipping and receiving to our Olive Branch, MS, Distribution Center beginning in November."

Earlier this week, Diamond told customers, "During this period of transition, there may be changes to when you receive your shipment. It may take until December for our Distribution Center and freight carriers to fully adjust, especially with potential holiday disruptions." And that disruption has hit sooner than expected.

As today, retailers were told that "due to logistical issues related to the transition of accounts to Diamond's Olive Branch Distribution Center, the following titles scheduled to arrive with product on sale November 27 will be delayed. These titles will now arrive with product on sale December 4." We'll list the comics below but it's basically everything that should have been on shelves next Wednesday.

Chris Powell, Chief Sales & Service Officer at Diamond Comic Distributors, added a personal note, saying, "With the closing of our Plattsburgh Distribution Center and consolidation of all retailer accounts to our Olive Branch facility, a number of unexpected issues arose. Due to a data entry error on top of misrouted product from suppliers, product arriving at our Distribution Center from Friday to Monday was not scheduled for picking into orders. This issue affected all retailers. Unfortunately, much of the product with an on sale date of November 27th has been delayed to December 4th. Once the issue was detected, our Operations team explored numerous options for getting these products to retailers, but it was not possible. We know that less new product arriving impacts you and your customers, and we apologize for this disruption. Distribution Center staff are working through this weekend and next to get orders out in as timely a manner as possible through the short holiday week, and we are doing all we can to resume normal operations following this change to our distribution setup. We appreciate your patience and continued support, and will provide any further updates as we get new information." Here's what won't be in stores next week through Diamond Comic Distributors:

Diamond Publications

Game Trade Magazine Extras #298 (Net)

Previews #435 Dec 2024 Customer Order Form Extras (Net)

Previews #435 Dec 2024 Retailer Order Form Extras (Net)

Previews #435 December 2024 (Net)

Zdarsky Comic News #5 Bundle Of 10 (Net)

Boom Entertainment

Creeping Below #1 (Of 5) 2nd Ptg Del Rey

Hello Darkness #5

Jim Henson Labyrinth #3

Red Before Black #3 (Of 6)

Dynamite Entertainment

Barbarella #2 Cvr F Linsner Ltd Virgin

Garbage Pail Kids Origins Hc Sketched & Remarked Ed

Jonny Quest #4 Cvr E Hardin Ltd Virgin

Lilo & Stitch #7

Madballs Vs Garbage Pail Kids Gross Sgn Ed Hc

Red Sonja 2023 #16

Space Ghost #6

Space Ghost #7

Space Ghost Vol 01 Ghosts Comfort Us

Terminator #2

Thundercats Cheetara #4

Thundercats Cheetara #5

Massive

Liquid Kill Vol 2 #2 (Of 4)

Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse #2

Zenescope Entertainment

Grimm Fairy Tales #90

Archie Comic Publications

Betty #8 Facsimile Ed

World Of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #37

Dark Horse Comics

Anansi Boys I #6

Serpent In Garden Ed Grey Last Battle For England #1

Star Wars High Republic Adv Echoes Of Fear #3

Star Wars High Republic Phase III Dispatches #2

IDW Publishing

Star Trek Defiant #21 10 Copy Shalvey Var

Image

Cowl 1964 #3 (Of 3) Cvr A Reis

Creepshow Vol 3 #3 (Of 5) Cvr A Carr (MR)

Falling In Love On Path To Hell #6 Cvr A Brown (MR)

February 2025 Image Catalog (Bundle Of 20) (Net)

Feral #8

GI Joe (2024) #1 Px Exc Var

Grommets #6 (Of 7)

Hornsby & Halo #1

Hyde Street #2

It Happened On Hyde Street Devour (One-Shot) 2nd Ptg

Knights Vs Samurai #3

Napalm Lullaby #7

Rogue Sun #23

Savage Dragon #273

Spawn #359

Tin Can Society #3 (Of 9)

Ultramega By James Harren #7

Universal Monsters Frankenstein #4 (Of 4)

Violent Flowers #3 (Of 4)

Void Rivals #14

Marvel Comics

Amazing Spider-Man #62

Blade Red Band #2

Incredible Hulk #19

Iron Man #2

Mystique #2

Spider-Boy #13

Storm #1 2nd Ptg

Ultimate Black Panther #10

Uncanny X-Men #6

Venom War #5

Asylum Press

Fearless Dawn The Bomb #4

Broadsword Comics

Tarot Witch Of The Black Rose #144

Comic Shop News

Comic Shop News (100ct Bundle) #1945

Dren Productions

Dungeons And Dimwits Holiday Special #1

Horrorhound Ltd

Horrorhound #103

Keenspot Entertainment

Stitches #1 (Of 3)

Magma Comix

Day Of The Dead Girl #2

Oni Press

Rick And Morty Super Special Holiday Extravaganza #1

Sectaurs #2

Sesame Street #4 Cv

Schiffer Publishing

Collecting Laurel & Hardy Autographs Posters Comics Hc (C: 0

Silverline

Silverline Christmas Special 2024

SQ Mag Pty Ltd

Nosferatu Unbound Sc (MR)

Sumerian Comics

Bad Omens Concrete Jungle TP Vol 01 (MR)

Verotik

Muertana #3 (MR)

Viz LLC

Disney Twisted Wonderland Official Art Book HC

Studio Ghibli Architecture In Animation HC

Wake Entertainment

Dead Samurai #1

