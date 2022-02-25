Nice House on the Lake #7 Preview: It's Back!

The Nice House on the Lake returns from well-earned hiatus after a grueling… six issues… wait, really? Saga waiting 54 issues before taking a break! It's Nice House on the Lake #7! Check out the preview below.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #7

DC Comics

0122DC089

0122DC090 – Nice House on the Lake #7 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

One of the most critically acclaimed and bestselling horror titles of 2021 returns for its shocking second act—and now is the perfect time to enter the house! The 10 hardy survivors gathered in the house by their mutual friend Walter thought they'd finally cracked the code on his plans…and now everything they thought they knew has literally changed. Can they free themselves from their patterns? Or are they all just determined to build a prison of their very own? Grab the first collected volume and get caught up on the most surprising series in comics!

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.