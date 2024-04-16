James Tynion IV & Álvaro Martínez Bueno's The Nice House By The Sea

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, james tynion iv, Nice House By The Sea, nice house on the lake

James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno's The Nice House On The Lake was a bit of a surprise hit for DC Comics back in 2021, as it tapped into major fears concerning the pandemic and lockdowns at the time. Ten people trapped in a house by the lake, invited by a common acquaintance Walter who was very much not what he seemed, as the world was burning to ash. You can see how that might have hit a nerve. Now it's coming back at a time of all manner of other fears, also by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno as The Nice House By The Sea. And, since the likes of Brian Bendis have departed for pastures new, this is the only creator-owned comic book at DC Comics that exists now. The Nice House By The Sea #1 will be published on the 24th of July.

James Tynion IV tells The Hollywood Reporter, "My job is to scare my therapist with this book… I've been complicit in trying to push my friends to be versions of themselves at the wrong moment and it's gotten me into trouble with them. This is a story that allows me to explore the ugliest moments of myself. When you're writing horror, you can't be afraid to poke directly the things you don't like about yourself."

"The new comic is described as a "second cycle" that, just like the first story, will also be 12 issues with a break in the middle. It once again brings together 10 people, although this time they are all true strangers and, in a twist, they are at the house by choice. This group — comprising the Doctor, the Writer, the Historian, the Actor, the Artist, the Priest, the Scientist, the Singer, the Politician and the Mathematician — are ready to be the last humans. Or so they believe. And once again, there is an alien bringing the group together, this time a woman named Max, all under the roof of a luxurious villa along the Mediterranean Sea."

