Nick Fury Gets A New Role In The X-Men Comics (Mystique Spoilers)

Nick Fury of SHIELD, in the Marvel Universe today, is Nick Fury Jr. The Son of the original Nick Fury, who keeps getting turned into one cosmic being or another. And, also, to make sure that the current Nick Fury of the Marvel Universe is more visually similar to Samuel L Jackson Jr who plays Nick Fury in the MCU. And with an Avengers Vs X-Men rematch in the works… and yes, that is how they are referring to it…

… in tomorrow's launch of the Mystique series, from Declan Shalvey. Given Nick Fury's links with the Avengers, might this appearance set up how the two teams will be in conflict in comic books to come?

Nick Fury, on the new Mutant Desk at the CIA in the Pentagon. And arranging this kind of way of dealing with Mystique, post-Krakoa…

It's going to get rather messy, is it not? After all, this is how we last saw her at the end of the Fall Of X…

Is this really a job that Nick Fury Jr actually wants?

MYSTIQUE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240681

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

Reminding the world to hate and fear her! How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That's the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her. From award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT), MYSTIQUE sifts through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe to tell a tale of action and espionage targeting Marvel's most mysterious mutant. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

