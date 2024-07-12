Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, Great When, long london, Nico Delort

Nico Delort, Creating The Cover To Alan Moore's The Great When

Nico Delort is the cover artist for the upcoming Alan Moore Pentology of novels, Long London, beginning with The Great When.

Nico Delort is the cover artist for the upcoming Alan Moore Pentology of novels, Long London, beginning with The Great When, published in October. And on Instagram, he shared the finished work… and a little of its progress.

This is the published wraparound cover. Nico reports "I recently had the high honor of illustrating the cover for 'The Great When', the next book by legendary author Alan Moore. I would like to thank Alan Moore, the team at @bloomsburypublishing and art director @gregheinimanndesign for trusting me with this daunting job, and allowing me to go a little nuts on the clouds there :D "The Great When", the first book in the Long London series, will take you on a winding journey through the city's occult underbelly, where an eccentric cast of sorcerers, gangsters and murderers awaits…. The artwork was created on 16×12" @ampersand_art claybord with ink pens and a scratching knife. The novel is slated to release in October '24"

This is the finished black and white cover.

Here are some close up details.

And here is the work in progress.

Let's animate that, shall we?

The Great When: A Long London Novel Hardcover – October 1, 2024 – USA and UK. From the New York Times bestselling author and legendary storyteller Alan Moore, the first book in an enthralling new fantasy series about murder, magic, and madness in post-WWII London. Dennis Knuckleyard is a hapless eighteen-year-old who works and lives in a second-hand bookstore. One day, his boss and landlady, Coffin Ada, sends him to retrieve some rare books, one of which, Dennis discovers, should not exist. A London Walk by Rev. Thomas Hampole is a fictitious book that appears in a real novel by another author. Yet A London Walk is physically there in his hands, nonetheless. Coffin Ada tells Dennis the book comes from the other London, the Great When, a version of the city that is beyond time. In the Great When, epochs blend and realities and unrealities blur, while concepts such as Crime and Poetry are incarnated as wondrous and terrible beings. But, Coffin Ada tells Dennis, if he does not return the book to this other London, he will be killed. So begins Dennis' adventure in Long London. Delving deep into the city's occult underbelly and tarrying with an eccentric cast of sorcerers, gangsters, and murderers, Dennis finds himself at the center of an explosive series of events that may endanger both Londons. Mystical, hilarious, and magnificently imagined, The Great When is an unforgettable introduction to the consciousness-altering world of Long London.

