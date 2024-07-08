Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: abrams comicarts, Nicole Valdez

Nicole Valdez Jumps From Simon & Schuster to Abrams ComicArts

Nicole Valdez, formerly of DC Comics, jumps from Simon & Schuster to Abrams ComicArts as Their New Director of Marketing.

Article Summary Nicole Valdez is now Director of Marketing at Abrams ComicArts.

Previously at Simon & Schuster, she's returned to her comic roots.

Abrams ComicArts, part of Abrams since 2009, is expanding in graphic novels.

Valdez's experience includes DC Comics and launching Random House Graphic.

Last week, Nicole Valdez posted to social media, "I've got some news! Today is my last day with Simon & Schuster. I got to meet and hangout with some really cool people (and an adorable little pug) and I'm so thankful for my team who I'll miss so much. A new chapter is coming!"

In 2021, Nicole Valdez, moved from being marketing and publicity manager for the kids, middle-grade and YA graphic novel publisher Random House Graphic, and was named senior publicity manager at children's publicity at Simon & Schuster. Valdez previously worked for three years in publicity at DC Comics before launching the Random House Graphic imprint from Random House Children's Books in 2020. Penguin Random House bought Simon & Schuster earlier that year and this was one of a number of major restructuring publishing programmes they were instigated

Well, today, Nicole Baldez posted to social media, saying "It's time folks! Excited to say this is Day 1 at Abrams ComicArts as the new Director of Marketing!!! I'm so excited to be doing comics full time again and even more excited for all the great things to come. More soon but she's back baby! Comics Gal for life"

Abrams, founded in 1949 as Harry N. Abrams, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. Abrams ComicArts was founded in 2009 under the editorial direction of Charles Kochman. In 2024, the ComicArts imprint became a full division of Abrams and has become one of the bigger publishers of graphic novels in North America today. It also includes a line of queer-focused graphic novels, called Surely Books, curated by Mariko Tamaki, publishing three to four books a year, as well as Megascope, a new line dedicated to powerful speculative work by and about people of colour.

