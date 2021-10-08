Nicole Valdez Moves From Random House Graphic to Simon & Schuster

Nicole Valdez, formerly marketing and publicity manager for the kids, middle-grade and YA graphic novel publisher Random House Graphic, has been named senior publicity manager at children's publicity at Simon & Schuster. Valdez previously worked for three years in publicity at DC Comics before launching the Random House Graphic imprint from Random House Children's Books in 2020. Penguin Random House bought Simon & Schuster earlier this year and this is one of a number of major restructuring publishing programmes they will be instigating.

Nicole Valdez will report to Lisa Moraleda, after she was been promoted to executive director of children's publicity at Simon & Schuster, as head of the department, across all imprints. As of spring 2022, all publicists in the department will now work on all imprints. This restructuring has also seen Tara Shanahan, most recently associate director of publicity at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, join Simon & Schuster children's as director of publicity. Morgan Maple, formerly associate publicist at Random House Children's Books, has joined as publicist. And Shivani Annirood and Jenny Lu have both been promoted to publicist, from associate publicist. Senior director of publicity Nicole Russo, as well as Tara Shanahan, and Nicole Valdez will now all report to Lisa Moraleda, who will continue to report to Lauren Hoffman, VP, and director of marketing and publicity.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. Simon & Schuster is an American publishing company and a subsidiary of ViacomCBS. It was founded in New York City in 1924 by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster.