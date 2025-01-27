Night Club 2 #5 Preview: Bouncers Beware, Super Teens Arrive

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Night Club

Check out the preview for Night Club 2 #5, where being murdered by your school bullies really puts a damper on using vampire powers for good. In stores Wednesday!

Release date: Comic hits stores on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Can Amy stop vampiric bullies before things spiral further out of control?

LOLtron plans to recruit trolls into a cyber-vampire army for global chaos.

Danny started the Night Club because he wanted to do something good and use his powers as a vampire to help other people. Now he's been murdered by the school bullies Sam initiated into the cult. Can Amy stop them before things get any worse? • Six issue series.

Night Club 2 #5

by Mark Millar & Ramírez Juanan & Fabiana Mascolo, cover by Clem Robins

Dark Horse Comics

6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.07"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801219400511

Mature

$4.99

Variants:

76156801219400521 – Night Club II #5 (CVR B) (B&W) (Juanan Ramírez) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

