Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Night Thrasher, nineties

Night Thrasher Returns From The Nineties With A New Marvel Comic

Night Thrasher, former New Warriors member back in the nineties, is getting his own solo series again from Marvel Comics in February.

I really should listen to more Marvel Podcasts because something was announced on one early today, and I'm just catching up in the gents toilets of the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate, as the comic convention Thought Bubble is about to kick off. The return of Night Thrasher for a solo series, over thirty years after he was first introduced.

Announced in the latest episode of the "This Week in Marvel" podcast, Night Thrasher returns to the spotlight this February with a new series by writer J. Holtham and artist Nelson Dániel, beginning in February 2024. Take it away, Marvel press release!

Night Thrasher is remembered for his super cool adventures throughout the '90s in both his solo series and as a core member of the New Warriors. Now, he's back as a headlining hero in this four-issue limited series! Leaving the '90s behind and entering an exciting new era, Night Thrasher will adopt a brand-new look, rekindle his relationship with Silhouette, and clash with an all-new archenemy! Holtham, known for his work in both comics and TV series including Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones, will team up with acclaimed artist Nelson Dániel to steer this fan-favorite hero in a bold new direction. It's time to thrash the night! The death of a loved one draws Dwayne Taylor back to New York City, though his days as Night Thrasher are long over. But Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun when Silhouette, his ex-teammate from the New Warriors, seeks his help against a new criminal called The O.G. And the mystery of the O.G.'s true identity and what's to come will change Night Thrasher's legacy forever1 Discussing the series with host Angélique Roché, Holtham said, "Obviously, there's a ton of nineties nostalgia floating around. It feels like a dude on a skateboard is always going to be cool and fun. I'm from the nineties and I have aged and there's a lot in this that is about, 'What's your legacy? What have you left behind?,' especially because we haven't seen him for a while. He had to go on a journey of self-discovery and hung out other places for a while to process that 'I was dead then I wasn't dead.' And then, 'What's the world like?' It's mostly about him coming home to deal with the crap that he has not dealt with."

NIGHT THRASHER #1 (OF 4)

Written by J. HOLTHAM

Art by NELSON DÁNIEL

Cover by ALAN QUAH

On Sale 2/14

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!