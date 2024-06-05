Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

Nightcrawler Has The Balls To Defeat Apocalypse (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

How did Nightcrawler find the balls to defeat Apocalypse like this? Are we sure he didn;t get mixed up with Deadpool?

Article Summary Nightcrawler showcases brutal edge, teleporting parts of Apocalypse away.

Uncanny X-Men #700 marks a bold move for the typically peaceful mutant.

X-Men #35 features one of the cheekiest X-Men jokes amidst high tension.

All-star creators unite for a story changing mutantkind's future in X-Men #35.

Nightcrawler jumps in to rescue Wolverine at the hands of Apocalypse in today's X-Men #35, or Uncanny X-Men #700. As a philosophical debate over the future of mutants and Krakoa turned to a physical one rather quickly, the situation must be shut down. Quickly.

Nightcrawler, often portrayed as man of peace, has also been seen as someone who can use their powers most viciously. Fighting Nimrod by teleporting away a part of his body. Or with Bastion, teleporting around his arm and then taking it away. Or being used by Orchis to kill world leaders in their beds. Or fighting Orchis, teleporting their soldiers into Outer Space. And then there is X-Men #35.

Taking away two very small pieces of flesh with him.

Almost, Logan…

… is this the rudest X-Men joke ever to follow the most grievously violent act? I get the feeling it will be well up there. Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

