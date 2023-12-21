Nightwatcher, A New TMNT Character for IDW's Free Comic Book Day 2024

FCBD 2024 MONSTER HIGH (BUNDLES OF 20)IDW(W) Various (A) VariousGreetings, ghouls, Ghostly Gossip here to tell you all about IDW and Mattel's very first Monster High comic. Don't look so scared! The monsters may bite, but the comics shouldn't… Gossip is scary-sparse during Monster High's summer break, but this update is juicier than a Creepateria blood orange… Frankie Stein's summer has been the total opposite of relaxing. She wants to spend time at home, but her friends are blowing up her iCoffin. Could it be a fashion emergency or is the ghoul squad in trouble? Plus, a little batty tells me that readers might get a behind-the-screams look at IDW's new series: Monster High: New Scaremester. The ghouls are back at school, it isn't all creepovers and monster balls like before. If you're into frights, fiends, and fangs, you won't want to miss this; it'll be totally spooktacular. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All Ages In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: PI