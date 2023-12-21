Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, and Tony S. Daniel Will Now Be Two Months Late... vyt what is really going on?
Nightwatcher, A New TMNT Character for IDW's Free Comic Book Day 2024
Bleeding Cool has a first look at the IDW Free Comic Book Day covers for 2024, featuring a new TMNT character, Nightwatcher...
- Bleeding Cool unveils IDW's Free Comic Book Day 2024 TMNT cover with new character Nightwatcher.
- TMNT celebrates 40 years with fresh stories, including a prelude to a new miniseries by Juni Ba.
- Classic IDW era revisited in a tale by fan-favorites Paul Allor and Andy Kuhn for Free Comic Book Day.
- IDW's Monster High series teased with a cover reveal and promise of scares for all ages.
Bleeding Cool has a first look at the IDW Publishing Free Comic Book Day covers for 2024, with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover by Juni Ba, featuring a new character, Nightwatcher… Who watches the Nightwatcher??
FCBD 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (BUNDLES OF 20)
IDW
DEC230005
(W) Various (A) Various
It's been four decades since Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird released the very first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in May 1984. Join us as we kick off a brand-new era for the Heroes in a Half Shell with two all-new short stories and a preview of what's next in the IDW comics.First, there is a new masked vigilante in New York, looking to carry on the tradition set by the Turtles themselves. Get a special prelude of the new miniseries, straight from the mind of Juni Ba (Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder; Monkey Meat). Second, a blast from the past! A brand-new tale told in a classic IDW style, featuring fan-favorite talent Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter) and Andy Kuhn. Finally, there will be an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: PI
And we also have the Luciannys Camacho cover for IDW's new Monster High series launching later this year, previously scooped by Bleeding Cool.
FCBD 2024 MONSTER HIGH (BUNDLES OF 20)
IDW
DEC230026
(W) Various (A) Various
Greetings, ghouls, Ghostly Gossip here to tell you all about IDW and Mattel's very first Monster High comic. Don't look so scared! The monsters may bite, but the comics shouldn't… Gossip is scary-sparse during Monster High's summer break, but this update is juicier than a Creepateria blood orange… Frankie Stein's summer has been the total opposite of relaxing. She wants to spend time at home, but her friends are blowing up her iCoffin. Could it be a fashion emergency or is the ghoul squad in trouble? Plus, a little batty tells me that readers might get a behind-the-screams look at IDW's new series: Monster High: New Scaremester. The ghouls are back at school, it isn't all creepovers and monster balls like before. If you're into frights, fiends, and fangs, you won't want to miss this; it'll be totally spooktacular. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All Ages In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: PI
