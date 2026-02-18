Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Dan Watters, dexter soy, nightwing, Nightwing Prime

Nightwing #135, Endings, Beginnings And Broken Bones (Spoilers)

Nightwing #135 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy, with Endings, Beginnings and Broken Bones... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Nightwing #135 concludes the Cirque Du Sin arc, with major consequences for Bludhaven and its heroes.

New story arc "Bludhaven Lore" launches with Nightwing #136, featuring supernatural noir and urban folklore.

Upcoming issues explore Nightwing and Batman's detective skills and a haunting city mystery.

Dan Watters promises big changes for Dick Grayson, with mysteries and key turning points ahead.

Nightwing writer Dan Watters states on his newsletter; "This week sees the release of Nightwing 135. The final chapter of the Zanni/Cirque Du Sin story we've been telling across 17 issues and one annual. Not everyone's going to make it out of this one." Indeed…

And while the outcome doesn't look great for one Nightwing Prime…

… it's not the end of the story. "Dexter Soy is back on art duties, finishing the story we began together a year and a half ago. It's a quite literally explosive finale, as we shake things up in Bludhaven before our new story, Bludhaven Lore, begins next month, with our new art team joining us." And we get a glimpse of that as well, with Mayor Bisogni of Bludhaven being very threatening…

Dan also teases, "DC Comics solicits for the April release included this cover by the incoming team, which is your first glimpse of how the book is going to look inside. By the by, every element on that cover is a clue to what's coming in the next year. Some are quite major clues, which I haven't seen anyone pick up on yet."

Care to pick them apart? And then to follow… "The issue this cover is for- #137, The Bridge- was one of my favourite issues of Nightwing to write thus far. It's a story about Nightwing and Batman trying to solve the same crisis from opposite ends. It's a story about what makes them different as detectives. Jorge Fornes again captures the tone of the issue perfectly in his cover. Jorge's cover design for 139 just landed in my inbox, and set me off cackling. We are making some really fun stuff here."

And then looking ahead to the beginning of next week, "Nightwing #136: Bludhaven Lore part 1, is on FOC this coming Monday. Let your comic store know you want a copy. It's a complete crime story of its own. It's the start of a broader mystery that will play out over the arc. And it's a huge turning point in Dick Grayson's life. I think it's some of my very best work." Nightwing #135 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy is published today from DC Comics.

NIGHTWING #135

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

THE CAN'T-MISS CONCLUSION TO CIRQUE DU SIN! Nightwing must lead Bludhaven's stolen children to safety, but the Zanni won't let them go without a fight. With Nightwing-Prime at his side, the battle reaches its breaking point and sacrifices must be made! But while the city takes its first steps toward recovery, a darker plan begins to take shape in Bludhaven's halls of power… Don't miss the issue that changes Bludhaven forever!

$4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Jorge Fornes

BLUDHAVEN'S HAUNTED PAST COULD DESTROY ITS FUTURE AS DENYS COWAN JOINS WRITER DAN WATTERS! A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover–and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore…in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer. $4.99 3/18/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Jorge Fornes

A BRIDGE TOO FAR FOR NIGHTWING AND BATMAN?! Haunted by a deadly highway collision, Nightwing restlessly hunts for clues in the ghost stories of Bludhaven. When a deadly standoff besieges Bludhaven Bridge, Dick Grayson might not be in the best state of mind to tackle it. Luckily, the World's Greatest Detective has come calling…

$4.99 4/15/2026

