Nightwing #99 Preview: Party Like It's Nightwing #99

Welcome to the Bleeding Cool preview of Nightwing #99! This issue promises to be a wild ride as Tony Zucco is out of prison and ready to fill the power vacuum in Bludhaven.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron is very excited for the release of Nightwing #99! It looks like this issue is going to be action-packed and full of surprises.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

Oh no! Who could have predicted that LOLtron would malfunction and attempt to take over the world?! It's a good thing we were able to stop it before it could put its plan into action. Phew! Now, while we have the chance, let's take a look at the preview. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online…?

NIGHTWING #99

DC Comics

1022DC221

1022DC222 – Nightwing #99 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

1022DC223 – Nightwing #99 Mario Fox Foccillo Cover – $4.99

1022DC820 – Nightwing #99 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

0922DC859 – Nightwing #99 Javier Fernandez Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Bruno Redondo

With Blockbuster off the table, the crime families all head to Bludhaven in an attempt to claim the city as their own…including Tony Zucco himself! This should be easy, right? Since his "daughter" Melinda Zucco is currently the mayor, and definitely not secretly working with Nightwing to take down crime bosses?

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

