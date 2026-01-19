Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titles, nightwing

Nightwing Leads The Top Twenty-Five Anticipated Comics This Week

Nightwing leads the Top Twenty-Five Anticipated Comics This Week, with Batman/Superman, X-Men and Amazing Spider-Man following

Article Summary Nightwing #134 tops the anticipated comics list, leading ahead of Batman/Superman and Spider-Man.

X-Men #24 sees renewed demand in the post-Age of Revelation era, breaking into the top five spots.

DC K.O. and Titans perform well, but key Batman titles are absent from the chart for a second week.

List based on League of Comic Geeks pull data, reflecting strong fan interest in ongoing series this week.

For a second week in the Bleeding Cool Anticipated Titles Chart, there are no Absolute or main Batman titles from DC Comics. But that's where Nightwing steps in, with Nightwing #134 and Batman/Superman: World's Finest #47 beating out Amazing Spider-Man #20, but at least the post-Age Of Revelation X-Men rises back in demand and interest. The DC K.O. main title seems a little lower than I may have expected, even if the Titans tiw-in does well. And Ultimate Black Panther bows out…

Nightwing #134 $4.99 Batman / Superman: World's Finest #47 $3.99 The Amazing Spider-Man #20 $4.99 X-Men #24 $4.99 Captain America #6 $4.99 Titans #31 $3.99 Ultimate Black Panther #24 $4.99 Fantastic Four #7 $3.99 Wonder Woman #29 $4.99 Exquisite Corpses #9 $4.99 DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 $5.99 Spider-Man & Wolverine #9 $3.99 The Mortal Thor #6 $4.99 Superman Unlimited #9 $4.99 Assorted Crisis Events #8 $4.99 Catwoman #83 $3.99 Daredevil / Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #3 $3.99 Rogue #1 $4.99 Spider-Man '94 #5 $3.99 New Avengers #8 $3.99 Redcoat #16 $3.99 The Power Fantasy #15 $3.99 Alien vs. Captain America #3 $4.99 Planet She-Hulk #3 $3.99 Star Wars #9 $3.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!