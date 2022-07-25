Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats

Legion of bats! The third series of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series premieres on HBO Max in the USA later this week. And the solicitation for the new spinoff comic book by regular series writer Tee Franklin, now joined by Shae Beagle, reveals a little more of what can be expected. "Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family!"

And these pages from Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion Of Bats #1, out from DC Comics in October but most likely earlier on the DC Universe Infinite App give us Harley Quinn fighting alongside Nightwing, Batgirl and Robin – or at least running after them in the wake of them swinging across rooftops. Harley Quinn has to use the stairs, and end up dealing with Bane before anyone else… here's a first look at some of Shae Beagle's line art, which didn't get shown off at SDCC.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #1

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

1:50 variant cover by JESS TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed—but now it's time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job—leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy's past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone's favorite clown/plant couple!