No, Luke Fox is Not The New Batman in Joker War Zone #1

In a recent article looking at some PR-friendly advance artwork to Batman: The Joker War Zone, FOCing today from DC Comics, GamesRadar ran an article subheaded "Check out a first look at art from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1. Is Luke Fox the new Batman?"

Well, Bleeding Cool can answer that for them. According to our sources, no. The story in question by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel looks at the fallout of the Joker War, and specifically that due to the Fox family, but no, Luke Fox remains Batwing – in this Joker War Zone anthology anyway. The John Ridley story with Luke Fox as Batman will occur in an entirely different comic book – and continuity – though as Bleeding Cool readers know, that was not the original plan.

Anyway, while there may be many reasons for retailers to up their orders on Joker War Zone #1, which promises to set up storyline into next year, the Batwing story may only be a thematic precursor as to what's coming.

A Serious House, written by James Tynion IV with art by Guillem March

Batman writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe spotlight Gotham's newest vigilante, Clownhunter in "Clown Hunt," whose appearance in Gotham City will have major ramifications for Batman, beyond The Joker War.

Family Ties, written by John Ridley with art by Olivier Coipel

And for those of you still curious about John Ridley's announcement about his 2021 Batman miniseries, here's more to stoke those curiosity fires with a look at "Family Ties," featuring art by superstar Olivier Coipel (Batman, Action Comics #1000, Wonder Woman #750). When the Joker's war against Batman hits them where it hurts most, the Fox family decides it's time for them to start fighting back. All of them.

The Symbol, written by Joshua Williamson with art by David LaFuente

Ashes of Eden, written by Sam Johns with art by Laura Braga

Writer Sam Johns (DC's Crimes of Passion, November's Punchline #1) and artist Laura Braga (DC Bombshells, Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), team up for "Ashes of Eden," spotlighting the return of Poison Ivy to Gotham City (following the events of Batman #98).

Clown Hunt, written by James Tynion IV with art by James Stokoe

Batman: The Joker War is published on Tuesday, September 29.