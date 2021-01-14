Nominees For 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics

The 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics has announced finalists for its sixth annual prize, with the winner to be announced during Black History Month . Continuing as Director of the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics, Will J. Watkins stated "This award, like the man for whom it is named, has proven itself to be a game-changer. As we've all had to contend with the shadow of racism, injustice and intolerance looming over us, it's so important that today we again get to use this award to shine a light on diverse voices and say that they matter."

Dwayne McDuffie's widow, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie , puts this year's award in powerful perspective: "At this staggeringly tumultuous and conversely glorious time, as the first female, the first African-American female, the first South Asian American, African-American female is historically inaugurated as Vice President of The United States of America, this award in my husband's name—which celebrates and spotlights creative work by and about the diversity of humanity that is society—is arguably the most vital thing taking place in the comic book industry today."

Voice actor, Phil LaMarr returns as Master of Ceremonies, this time online. "After a year that was unprecedented in so many negative ways, I look forward to the chance the DMADs will give us to look back on 2020 and celebrate these wonderful artistic achievements that not only bring us joy, but by their intention and existence, help move us forward as a society."

This award was established in 2014 in honour of Dwayne McDuffie , co-creator of the likes of Milestone Media, Static and Damage Control, as well as writer/producer on Static Shock, Justice League, and Ben-10. The nominees for the sixth annual Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics are:

They Called Us Enemy written by George Takei , Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott , illustrated by Harmony Becker.

written by , illustrated by Excellence written by Brandon Thomas, illustrated by Khary Randolph.

written by illustrated by From Truth With Truth written and illustrated by Lawrence Lindell.

written and illustrated by Angola Janga: Kingdom of Runaway Slaves written and illustrated by Marcelo D'Salete.

written and illustrated by Iyanu: Child of Wonder written by Roye Okupe, illustrated by Godwin Akpan.

Past winners of the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics were:

2019 – Archival Quality written by Ivy Noelle Weir and illustrated by Christina Stewart

written by Ivy Noelle Weir and illustrated by Christina Stewart 2018 – Leon: Protector of the Playground written and illustrated by Jamal Nicholas (Kids Love Comics)

written and illustrated by Jamal Nicholas (Kids Love Comics) 2017 – Upgrade Soul written and illustrated by Ezra Clayton Daniels

written and illustrated by Ezra Clayton Daniels 2016 – Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona (Marvel Entertainment)

by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona (Marvel Entertainment) 2015 – M.F.K. by Nilah Magruder

The 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics' selection committee, led by industry legend, Marv Wolfman , consists of nine prominent comics and animation professionals who personally knew and worked with Dwayne McDuffie and/or have demonstrated a serious commitment to his vision of excellence and inclusiveness on the page and behind the scenes. This year, they are Colleen Doran, Heidi MacDonald, Jamal Igle, Joseph Illidge, Kevin Rubio, Geoffrey Thorne, Will J. Watkins, Matt Wayne

Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie continues her late husband's legacy through this award and other endeavours made possible in part by The Dwayne McDuffie Fund.