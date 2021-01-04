Non-DC Comics Delayed Into The UK Another Week, Marvel, Image, More

Bleeding Cool previously reported how DC Comics, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW and more US comic books were getting a skip week in the UK over Christmas, with double delivery arriving this week for Tuesday/Wednesday sale.

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that new comics will be shipping as usual to the UK, for sale on Tuesday the 22nd and Wednesday the 23rd of December. However, there will then be no new comics for the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. The next new comic book days will be Tuesday, the 5th of January, 2021 for DC Comics and Wednesday the 6th January 2021 for everyone else – which will make up two weeks' worth of comic books dropping at once. So you will get Amazing Spider-Man #55 on the same day as Amazing Spider-Man #56. The Last 52: War Of The Multiverses, Jinny Hex Special and Tales from The Dark Multiverse: Metal at the same time as Death Metal #7 and the first of the Future State comic books.

Well… not quite. It seems that British stores will only be getting new DC Comics titles this week. So stores will have the final week of December's Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom titles – including a certain Amazing Spider-Man #55, but will have to wait another week for this week's books. Comic-Biz reported that;

A lot of titles meant to be released in the UK on 6 January now won't be released until 13 January due to them not reaching our distributor in time. The Main Cover of Amazing Spider-Man is selling out fast and in huge demand. It's selling on eBay at premium prices, as usual, we will monitor prices and continue, as always, to be competitive whilst trying to supply as many customers as possible. All of our subscription customers will get theirs at £3.39.

Bargain, considering it's already a $39 book on eBay… Gosh Comics of London reported similar;

Well, slightly qualified as there's a bit of chicanery with deliveries this week, because of course there is. The bad news is that a lot of titles that are shipping for the 6th in the US aren't making it to the UK this week, but we've been assured it's all coming. Titles from all publishers are affected, but particularly Marvel. Hopefully they will show next week, but possibly later – we'll let you know when we know. The good news is that the stuff from last week is coming through, and there are also a number of 06.01.21 titles that did make it, so still some new reading for 2021!

Here's a list of what is expected in stores this week in the UK:

