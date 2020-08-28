Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated

Previously planned to launch earlier in the year, before a certain shutdown occurred, the new Spider-Man series by Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo, Non-Stop Spider-Man, has been rescheduled by Marvel for January.

"I get asked who my favorite character is to draw and I reply Spider-Man. I get asked who my favorite writers are to work with and I reply with Joe Kelly. I get asked why I draw comics and I reply that I like telling stories—fast stories," Bachalo said. "As the name implies, Non-Stop Spider-Man, starting with panel one, is a breakneck, furiously paced Spider-Man story with the purpose to break ankles and knees and then leave you wanting more."

"Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man," Kelly said. "Chris and I want to redline your adrenaline and shatter your hearts, giggling the whole time. Please sign your waivers and gather your safety gear of choice before issue one comes out. I truly can't wait for this. Buckle up, Tigers."

"Joe Kelly's a plate spinner—one of the best of all time. He has plate-spinning plots and sub-plots and just when you think you've figured it all out—you suddenly realise that you don't. He's smart. Where does he come up with those words? He's "tough like Chuck Norris' beard" funny—And he's intense," Bachalo said about his co-collaborator. "Working with his scripts is like being in the middle of an ocean of creativity and frantically treading water, reaching out, grasping for life—trying to keep up. It may be the last book I work on because putting every story detail down paper, I'm pretty sure, is going to kill me—and it's all worth it. Hope you're all there to see me to the end."