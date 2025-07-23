Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Now Jimmy Palmiotti gets in on Marvel Knights: The World To Come on The Punisher with Dan Panosian in October.

I was wondering how all the celebration of Marvel Knights in Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada's Marvel Knights: The World To Come, currently being published by Marvel and getting headlines in the Daily Mail, missed out a certain other someone who was the co-lead of Marvel Knights. Well, it turns out it didn't. Marvel Knights: Punisher is an accompanying series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dan Panosian coming out in October.

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art and Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 10/8

THE WORLD TO COME EXPANDS!

One of the other pillars of MARVEL KNIGHTS enters the fray with THE PUNISHER! Experience one of the most savage comics ever and learn how Frank goes from the killer of killers you know to the man readers will soon meet in THE WORLD TO COME!

"Last month, legendary creators Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest reunited to kick off a new vision of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME, a limited series under the groundbreaking Marvel Knights banner they both helped create in the early 2000s. Introducing a bold future of fallen heroes, global upheaval and torn legacy, the series is epic in scope, leaving readers eager to dive even deeper into its rich worldbuilding. This October, the opportunity arrives as THE WORLD TO COME expands in MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER, a spinoff series by writer Jimmy Palmiotti, co-founder of the original Marvel Knights line, and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian.

"The secret behind Marvel Knights has always been creative alchemy: the perfect blend of raw talent and fearless storytelling, forged by creators who don't flinch when things get intense," Palmiotti explained. "Now, years later, under the iconic Marvel Knights banner that Joe Quesada and I created all those years ago, I'm writing a brand-new Punisher series that's being lit on fire by one of the industry's most electrifying artists: the incomparable Dan Panosian. This is Frank Castle pushed past his limits into uncharted, brutal territory. Dan and I aren't revisiting a legend—we're detonating it."

"The Punisher is raw, unapologetic and full of the type of grit we don't often see anymore in mainstream comics," Panosian promises. "It's an honor and privilege to illustrate Jimmy Palmiotti's Marvel Knights return for all diehard Punisher fans. This one is for you."

"This Marvel Knights: Punisher series isn't just returning, it's getting ready to make everything else look tame," Palmiotti added.