Now Marvel Is Shipping Loki And Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch

Time for a shipping forecast. Marvel posted a teaser for September's issue of Scarlet Witch #8 with Loki and the Scarlet Witch in a clinch.

Time for a shipping forecast. In the comic books, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch has managed to rehabilitate herself from taking away millions of mutants' powers, by creating a way to bring mutants back to life from long ago, before the Krakoan protocols were in place, which included Thunderbird.

So obviously what she needs to do to continue that journey is to fall for the God of Lies, Deceit and General Trickery And Nonsense, Loki. Also they both have their own Disney+ television series so naturally, Marvel Comics has to find a way to get them together. It'll be She-Hulk and Nick Fury next, you watch my words.

Marvel posted a teaser for September's issue of Scarlet Witch #8 by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli, but also suggesting that this relationship may be a tempestuous one. "GOD VS WITCH! This September, Wanda and Loki fall under each other's spell in SCARLET WITCH #8!" Scarlet Witch #8 goes on sale on the 8th of September.

Shipping: The Fan Phenomenon That Makes Us Root for Romance

Shipping is now longer just a term for sending packages, but also a fan obsession that can make or break a fandom. Shipping, short for relationship, is the fan desire for two people, whether they are real-life celebrities or fictional characters, to be in love – or at least hook up. It can involve any kind of relationship: from the obvious and canon, to the vague, wildly improbable and downright physically impossible.

Shipping is a huge part of fan culture, and it can inspire fan art, fan fiction, fan videos, and even fan protests. Some fans ship characters from the same show or movie, while others cross over different universes and genres. Some fans ship characters who are already together, while others prefer to create their own pairings. Some fans ship characters who are friends, enemies, rivals, or strangers. Some fans ship characters who are human, alien, animal, or something else entirely. Shipping can be fun and harmless, but it can also cause controversy and conflict. Some fans get into heated debates over which ship is better or more valid. Some fans harass or bully other fans who don't share their ship preferences. Some fans even attack the creators or actors involved in their ships, demanding them to make their fantasies come true.

Shipping is meant to be just what fans engage in, but corporate culture creators are accused of that very same thing, when long-time fans get to write the characters for real…

