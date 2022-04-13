Now Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comic Gets A #100 As Well

Both Marvel Comics and DC Comics have become adept at renumbering their comic books once all the combined relaunches reach a number with two or three zeroes at the end. The new Amazing Spider-Man relaunch will only have a few issues in the can before it becomes #900. But other publishers haven't seemed to bother as much. Boom Studios, however, will be doing so with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers later this year in September with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 – even if only Mighty Morphin #18 and Power Rangers #18 is out this month. Because this month will have a "legacy" number of #90 and #91 respectively. That's right, you have to add both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers books together, as well as previous volumes, to get the magic number. And they are starting the fuss in April with "Charge To 100"

The celebratory event begins in April 2022 with MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 (Legacy #90) from writer Mat Groom (Ultraman) and artist Moisés Hidalgo (Dark Blood) and POWER RANGERS #18 (Legacy #91) from Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT) and Marco Renna, then continues in both the ongoing Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers series until it reaches its epic conclusion with a very special 100th issue in September 2022. CELEBRATE 100 MORPHINOMINAL ISSUES! The epic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book event CHARGE TO 100 will unfold in the upcoming issues of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, along with special one-shots, as the Power Rangers and Omega Rangers join forces with some familiar galactic faces to battle a terrifying new cosmic threat that's rising from the depths to threaten every living thing in existence . . . MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 (Legacy #90) features main cover art by acclaimed illustrator InHyuk Lee (Amazing Spider-Man) and variant covers by artists Eleonara Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Monika Palosz (The Me You Love in the Dark), and Rian Gonzales (Batgirls). Fans and readers can continue to CHARGE TO 100 in April 2022 with POWER RANGERS #18 (Legacy #91) which features main cover art by Gerald Parel (X Deaths of Wolverine), Palosz, Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), and Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin).