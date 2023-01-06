Now Rob Liefeld Draws A Cover For Bad Idea Comics

Last year Joe Quesada, former Marvel Comics CCO and Editor-in-Chief announced he was creating a new cover for Bad Idea Comics. Or Stop Bad Idea as they were insisting on calling themselves for their latest crowdfunding venture, contributing a cover exclusively to the Stop Bad Idea Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. It would appear on the Hero Trade 1: Joe Quesada Edition, was a homage to the first Hero Trade cover by David Lapham and reprinted the original Hero Trade story that began Bad Idea Comics' story in colour. But being Bad Idea they also added a mini-comic edition and a treasury-sized edition, as well as a laser-etched crystal memento of the cover and one of 100 relic pieces of what once was a Quesada-Chrome cover, a "single copy of the HERO TRADE 1: JOE QUESADA edition with glorious variant foil. Not just any foil, an insanely involved new process we call QUESADA-CHROME that must be seen to be believed. Then we destroyed it…because BAD IDEA doesn't make variants." 1 of 100 pieces are available each in a collectors box. "A relic of its existence."

Yesterday they released what it looked like, saying "Congratulations to all our Kickstarter backers who got this incredible-looking THE HERO TRADE: Joe Quesada Edition. Our condolences to all of you who missed it."

"Rob Liefeld has given you a second chance, though… That's right– ROB LIEFELD! Liefeld is providing a brand-new cover to an Artist Edition of THE HERO TRADE. The Liefeld Edition went on sale just minutes ago at BackerKit. The print run is strictly limited and, while most of the items on BackerKit are only available to people who backed the Kickstarter, the Rob Liefeld Edition and a few others are open to the public. Secure your copy of the next BAD IDEA masterpiece by clicking below."

And also find $240 to pay for it… or an extra $35 for Matt Kindt signature, $60 for a signature and sketch or $200 for the Laser Etch memento of the cover. "This is it! THE HERO TRADE: HERO FOR SALE, the original 8-page sensation that took the world by storm, is represented here in a glorious Artist Edition that puts a much-deserved spotlight on the genius linework and masterful visual storytelling of David Lapham. Experience it again, or for the first time, like never before! Superstar artist, Rob Liefeld, lends his immense talents to BAD IDEA and provides an incredible brand-new cover that homages the now classic original by David Lapham. Strictly limited print run. Once these sell out, they are gone forever."

Bad Idea is the relatively-new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. But now they are trying to crowdfund their own extinction.