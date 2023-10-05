Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Beyond Real, Dennis Menheere, Fabiana Mascolo, Jorge Corona, liana kangas, Luana Vecchio, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Zack Kaplan

Now Vault Comics Gives Beyond Real #1 Away Free To Comic Shops

Vault Comics has told comic book retailers that the new Beyond Real #1 comic written by Zack Kaplan, will be given to them for free.

Vault Comics has told comic book retailers that the new Beyond Real series by Zack Kaplan, Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio, and Liana Kangas, will see its first issue given free to retailers. In September, Vault offered Christopher Yost and Val Rodrigues' comic Unnatural Order #1 using the free-to-retailer model, and the book received over 137,000 orders.

"We tried something audacious and crazy with Unnatural Order, and it worked. Our partner retailers got the idea instantly, and they got behind it with their full might and ingenuity," said Vault CEO & Publisher, Damian Wassel. "More than just ordering big–and don't get me wrong, they ordered huge–they brought incredible excitement and innovative ideas about how to get this book in the hands of their customers. This model has the power to change how the comic book market works, and to tip the balance of power in favour of the retailers and their loyal customers who hold this business together. It dramatically expands the readership for Vault's creators and catalogue, and it also gives readers something cool and exciting. All of a sudden, it's that much easier to find their favourite new Vault series."

"Yes, BEYOND REAL is a sci-fi adventure about simulation theory like you've never seen," added Kaplan, "but everything about BEYOND REAL is really, truly, a celebration of creators and creatives at a time when new technologies, corporate greed and all kinds of larger pressures threaten an artist's value. And so, Vault and the BEYOND REAL team talked, and we thought it was time to give everyone who appreciates art and comics a win. We all may be secretly living in a computer simulation, but that doesn't mean we can't break the rules. Giving Beyond Real #1 away to all comic retailers gives us a chance to put it in the hands of anyone who wants it, and gives us a moment to thank the comics community for supporting the artist's spirit. The first issue is a beautiful, heartfelt and dynamic comic, and we are so excited that Vault will be sharing it with the world in this way."

Much of Beyond Real will be coloured by Jordie Bellaire, while other artists will colour their own work, with lettering from Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and designed by Tim Daniel. Each issue will have a main cover painted by John J. Pearson.

The standard cover of Beyond #1 will be offered to retailers in free bundles of 25 copies. The issue will retain its $4.99 cover price, and retailers will be free to sell, discount, or freely distribute copies to their customers. In addition to the standard cover, Vault will offer net-priced, open-order premium variants from Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio, and Fabiana Mascolo.

BEYOND REAL #1 will hit store shelves on December 13th, 2023.

BEYOND REAL #1 CVR A PEARSON

VAULT COMICS

AUG232322

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Jorge Corona, Dennis Menheere, Vincenzo Riccardi, Toni Fejzula, Fabiana Mascolo, Liana Kangas (CA) John Pearson

An artist's discovery. When struggling artist June is injured in a severe car accident that leaves her boyfriend in a coma, she begins to experience strange visual phenomena. Soon, she's able to see that we are all actually living in a computer simulation. June must set out on a journey of possibility and peril into the metaphysical layers of the simulation to reach the world's creator and save her true love from death.In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99

