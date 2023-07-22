Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cthulhu, hp lovecraft, zenescope

Now Zenescope Does HP Lovecraft and Cthulhu in October 2023 Solicits

In October, Zenescope are launching a new series set in the worlds of HP Lovecraft with Lovecraft: Call Of Cthulhu.

Zenescope Entertainment has moved into the Deluxe Tier of exclusive publishers at Diamond Comic Distributors, alongsid AfterShock Comics, Titan Comics, ABLAZE Publishing, Frank Miller Presents (FMP), Opus Comics, and Massive Publishing which means preferred coverage in the Diamond Preview catalogue and expanded support on the website. "For the last 18 years, Zenescope has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Diamond Distribution that has helped with our success in the Direct and Book markets," said Dave Frnchini, Zenescope Publisher. "And now, with the move to the Deluxe Tier, we look forward to many more years of continued growth and success together." Zenescope Entertainment, was founded in 2005 by Joe Brusha and Ralph Tedesco, is known for female-focused fantasy, horror and sci-fi storytelling in the good girl/bad girl portrayal tropes. "Zenescope has been a longtime partner for Diamond, and a staple of the Direct Market for as long as I can remember," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises. "We're thrilled to have them join the Deluxe Vendors and look forward to many more years of working with them."

And in October, Zenescope are launching a new series set in the worlds of HP Lovecraft with Lovecraft: Call Of Cthulhu, and a new Wonderland series, Child of Madness. Here are the full Zenescope October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

H.P. Lovecraft is regarded as the greatest horror writer of all time. His works are filled with terrifying stories and horrible monsters…fictional fantasies so frightening the mind can barely fathom them…or so they seemed. Lovecraft's legacy, and the terrible dreams that birthed his stories, have been passed down to his great grandson…and he is quickly learning that the monsters are all too real.

Everything must come to an end. But for Calie Liddle, her story is just beginning…again. Trapped in the form of an infant, and being raised by her daughter Violet, the Liddles must navigate this new form of madness if they hope to return to some semblance of normalcy, or be forever plagued by the insanity that is Wonderland.

Sela Mathers is back and on a mission to Neverland but what she finds there is anything but a friendly welcome. Back on Earth, Skye has begun to unravel a mystery that leads her to believe that the threat of Cthulhu is not over.

Welcome to the Murder Castle-have a KILLER experience!

This Halloween, you're invited to visit the most extreme haunted house ever imagined. Hardcore serial killer fans from across the world are gathered for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Dive into what makes your favorite all-time murderers tick-what could possibly go wrong?!

72 Pages of Content!

Few enemies have bested the beast hunter, Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco. And none have had more motive than Apex, the master of beasts. Tethered by blood and linked through family, these two have been on a collision course that has been building for many years. Finally, the two will meet in battle one last time, and only one can walk away.

