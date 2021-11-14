Nubia And The Amazons #2 Preview: The First Rule of Amazon Fight Club

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? And go on it shall with a preview of Nubia and the Amazons #2, in which Nubia placates the Amazon masses by starting a fight club. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC158

0921DC159 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #2 (OF 6) CVR B MAIKA SOZO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Vita Ayala, Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez

The unrest surrounding Nubia's ascension is rising fast! The politics of her new role and responsibilities as guardian of Doom's Doorway have led to rumblings that she isn't quite ready to lead. How can she prove her worthiness? As any monarch on Paradise Island would…an Amazon fight club!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

