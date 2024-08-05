Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, graphic novel, nubia, ya

Nubia Sequel For 2025 From L.L. McKinney, Robyn Smith And DC Comics

Nubia: Real One is getting a sequel in February from DC Comics, Nubia Too Real, by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith for the 4th of February.

Article Summary DC Comics announces Nubia: Too Real, sequel to Nubia: Real One, launching February 4th, 2025.

L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith return to explore Nubia's journey of self-acceptance and friendship.

Nubia faces new challenges on Themyscira, grappling with her Amazonian identity and relationships.

Highly anticipated continuation with vivid art by Robyn Smith, appealing to readers aged 13 to 17.

Nubia: Real One is getting a sequel in February from DC Comics, Nubia Too Real, by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith for the 4th of February. Published in 2021, Nubia: Real One was a young adult graphic novel written by L.L. McKinney, illustrated by Robyn Smith and coloured by Brie Henderson, about Nubia, Wonder Woman's twin sister, when she was seventeen. McKinney pitched the idea as she was a fan of the character from childhood. It was nominated for a Harvey Award and won an Ignyte Award. And now it's getting a sequel. It is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

Nubia: Too Real

L.L. McKinney, Robyn Smith

04 February 2025 $16.99 Ages 13 to 17, Grades 8 to 12, 208 pages 22.9 cm H | 15.2 cm W | 368.8 g WtContent

The highly anticipated sequel to NUBIA: REAL ONE highlights the importance of self-acceptance and the enduring power of true friendship! After a turbulent school year, Nubia is both thrilled and anxious as she embarks on a transformative summer training with the Amazons on Themyscira! Amid the mounting pressure of expectations, she grapples with feeling like an outsider, letting the weight of her self-doubt strain her most important relationships. Just when she thought her life couldn't get more complicated, her biggest fear threatens the safety of everyone on Paradise Island. Will Nubia rise above the chaos and embrace her true self as the hero she was destined to be? From critically acclaimed author L.L McKinney and brought to life with delightful, vivid art by Robyn Smith, NUBIA: TOO REAL follows Nubia as she explores her Amazonian identity, navigates her friendships, and learns how to love herself.

LL McKinney's other work include the Nightmare-Verse books, and Black Widow: Bad Blood. Robyn Smith is a Jamaican cartoonist known for her mini-comic The Saddest Angriest Black Girl in Town, and Wash Day Diaries, written by Jamila Rowser, and has an MFA from the Center for Cartoon Studies.

