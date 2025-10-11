Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dungeons Of Doom, One World Under Doom

NYCC: Dungeons Of Doom Will Be A One World Under Doom Aftermath

Marvel at NYCC: Dungeons Of Doom Will Be A One World Under Doom Aftermath Anthology

Article Summary Dungeons Of Doom is a three-issue Marvel mini-series spinning out of One World Under Doom this January.

Top creators like Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy bring new horror anthology stories to Latveria.

The plot follows various Marvel factions racing to plunder Doctor Doom’s abandoned castle and hidden secrets.

An explosion traps rivals in Doom’s deadly dungeon, turning a power grab into a chilling struggle for survival.

Spinning out of One World Under Doom, Dungeons Of Doom, is a three-issue comic book mini-series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason and George Jeanty, launching in January, set in the aftermatch of One World Under Doom in which everyone wants Doctor Doom's stuff, and just announced at the Marvel Comics Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con.

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 (OF 3)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, JUSTIN MASON & GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/14

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM'S EPIC AFTERMATH!

Follow this all-star group of creators into the darkest depths of Latveria, for even when Doom falls, his power remains! Across three pulse-pounding issues, meet a new cast of characters from various corners of the Marvel Universe as they seek to plunder Doom's unmatched armory, only to learn the hard way that even in absence, Doom leaves nothing unattended, especially his greatest secrets….

With Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM?

"Ben Percy is a kindred spirit, and we both love horror books," shared Johnson. "Without spoiling the events that lead up to this series, there's going to be a big conflict in Latveria, and all these factions end up in a place they didn't ever know that was there. It gives us a set up for a horror anthology in the Marvel Universe, where we'll see various factions of the Marvel Universe opening these doors and finding these horrors that Doom has been keeping hidden."

