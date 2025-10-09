Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Oni Press, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nacelleverse, new york comic con

NYCC: Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa's Cowlorado Kid & Dakota Dude

Nacelle Company announce Wave Two of the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa figures, Cowlorado Kid and Dakota Dude, at New York Comic Con

The Nacelle Company, appearing on the How The Toys That Made Us Launched a Toy Company panel at New York Comic Con just announced that Wave Two of the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa action figure line is officially in development, with the first look at digital renders for Cowlorado Kid (MSRP: $34.99) and Dakota Dude (MSRP: $34.99).

These newly unveiled figures, Cowlorado Kid and Dakota Dude, complete the trio alongside Marshal Moo Montana, who debuted in Wave One. Both characters are prominently featured in the Oni Comics Nacelleverese comic book titles and as leads in the upcoming animated series revival by Nacelle. The Wave Two figures continue the design approach established in Wave One, with multiple accessories, alternate heads, extra hands, and articulation that allows for dynamic posing.

Wave One marked the Moo Mesa's franchise's return to toy shelves, and during the panel it was announced that figures have officially shipped and are available now at Nacellestore.com and through select retail partners worldwide. Additional reveals and updates are expected in the coming months as the Moo Mesa line continues to grow. The comic book Wild West Cow-Boys Of Moo Mesa #2 by Matt Hotson and Juan Gedeon is out next Wednesday from Oni Press.

WILD WEST COW-BOYS OF MOO MESA #2 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Hotson (A) Juan Gedeon, (CA) Juan Gedeon

MARSHAL MOO MONTANA AIN'T TAKIN' NO BULL! Writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) partner up with the West's moo-st iconic heroes to solve the mystery that's been plaguing Cowtown!A dark cloud has fallen over Moo Mesa in the form of the villainous Dark Horse. In this thrilling installment, Marshal Moo Montana teams up with Deputy Sheriff Terrorbull to stop the shadowy figure responsible for the recent disappearances in Cowtown. As the duo delves deeper into the case, Montana discovers that Terrorbull's true allegiances may not exactly align with the law! $4.99 10/15/2025

The Nacelle Company, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss and based in Los Angeles, is a multi-platform entertainment studio, known for series such as The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction, Icons Unearthed and Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The company is currently expanding its original IP through the NacelleVerse, an interconnected slate of animated series including RoboForce (executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Dany Garcia), Biker Mice from Mars (executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, Brian Volk-Weiss, and George Dewey), Sectaurs, Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, The Great Garloo, Power Lords, and Barnyard Commandos.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!