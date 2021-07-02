Exclusive Preview: I Survived: The Attacks of September 11, 2001

SURVIVED: THE ATTACKS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001, a graphic novel about that fateful day, will be published by Graphix in time for the upcoming anniversary of the event. The book will be out on August 3rd for readers 8-12. Written by Lauren Tarshis and illustrated with a gorgeous contemporary art style by Corey Egbert, this gripping and bold graphic novel adaptation of Tarshis' bestselling I Survived the Attacks of September 11 brings the bestselling series to vivid life.

As the official synopsis reads, "The only thing Lucas loves more than football is his Uncle Benny, his dad's best friend at the fire department where they both work. Benny taught Lucas everything about football. So when Lucas's parents decide the sport is too dangerous and he needs to quit, Lucas has to talk to his biggest fan. The next morning, Lucas takes the train to the city instead of the bus to school. It's a bright, beautiful day in New York. But just as Lucas arrives at his uncle's firehouse, everything changes – and nothing will ever be the same again.

We present an exclusive preview of the opening pages:

LAUREN TARSHIS' New York Times bestselling I Survived series (which has over 34 million copies in print !) tells stories of young people and their resilience and strength in the midst of unimaginable disasters and times of turmoil. Lauren has brought her signature warmth and exhaustive research to topics such as the battle of D-Day, the American Revolution, Hurricane Katrina, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and other world events.

COREY EGBERT is a children's illustrator and author based in rural Virginia. He believes in telling imaginative, funny, and touching stories that empower kids to make their world better. He studied at Snow College, Southern Virginia University, and Syracuse University. Corey lives with his wife, son, and two cats in a little house by the woods. Visit him online at coreyegbert.com.

Lauren Tarshis will be embarking on a virtual tour in support of this book. I've attached a graphic you can use if you'd like. Each of these tour stops will be free to attend, and Lauren will be in conversation with another children's book creator(s) who has a book about 9/11. They will discuss their respective work, the tragic events of that day, and the consequences it has had on the world 20 years later.

Tuesday, August 3 at 6:00 pm MST

Hosted by Second Star to the Right Books (Denver, CO)

Virtual launch event in conversation with Jewell Parker Rhodes (author of TOWERS FALLING)

Thursday, August 12 at 6:00 pm MST

Hosted by Bookworks (Albuquerque, NM)

In conversation with Don Brown (author/illustrator of IN THE SHADOW OF THE FALLEN TOWERS)

Tuesday, August 17 at 4:00 pm PST

Hosted by {pages} a bookstore (Manhattan Beach, CA)

In conversation with Alyssa Bermudez (author of BIG APPLE DIARIES)

Tuesday, August 24 at 6:00 pm PST

Hosted by Bookshop Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)

In conversation with illustrator Corey Egbert and Marcie Colleen & Aaron Becker (author and illustrator of SURVIVOR TREE)

Tuesday, September 7 at 6:00 pm CST

Hosted by BookPeople (Austin, TX)

In conversation with Alan Gratz (author of GROUND ZERO)