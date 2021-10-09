NYCC: Specs, New Queer Comic About Magical Glasses For Pride Month

Announced at New York Comic Con from Source Point Press a new comic book series launching in February 2022, for Pride Month, called Specs. Writer David M. Booher best known as the co-creator of Canto, describes Specs as "a magical, personal, queer coming-of-age story about best friends, wish-granting glasses, & the wishes we might not make". The artist will be Chris Shehan known for House Of Slaughter and The Autumnal and the cover below is by David Talaski. Partial proceeds from the comic book will be donated to PFlag National.

Chris Shehan is a comic book artist living in Austin, Texas, artist and co-creator of The Autumnal, with Daniel Kraus, and currently working on the House of Slaughter spin-off series, based on Something is Killing the Children. David M Booher, as well as co-creating IDW hit Canto, also co-created Alien Bounty Hunter and Powerless from Vault Comics. Source Point Press publishes books, comic books, and graphic novels focused on horror, sci-fi, pulp, true crime, the occult, and the supernatural. Founded by Josh Werner in Detroit before settling in Saginaw, Michigan.

