NYCC Wrestling Comics Announcements From Headlocked & Masked Republic

On Thursday at New York Comic Con, professional wrestlers Shane Helms and Shotzi Blackheart, join comic book creators Michael Kingston Doug Hills and Jeffrey Everett to talk about a new line of comic books from Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic "taking wrestling beyond the ring". Michael Kingston has been published a line of wrestling-based comics as Headlocked Comics for some time, specifically the anthology title Tales From The Road, inspired by, as he sees it, lots and lots of terrible wrestling comic books years, and trying to do things better by putting his money where his mouth is.

Masked Republic is the first integrated live event, merchandising and media organization uniquely centered in the emerging growth market of lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, beyond the borders of Mexico.

Headlocked Comics will be at Booth #1034 at NYCC, with XPerience, and will have signings and appearances from Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Hurricane, Ryan Colt Levy (Denji, Chainsaw Man), Reagan Murdock (Aki, Chainsaw Man), Derick Snow (Beam/Shark Fiend, Chainsaw Man), Michael Haigney (Pokemon) and Daniel Marin (Marvel Rivals; Namor). But whatever it is they are planning, they'll be announcing it on Thursday evening when I'm in bed…

Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond The Ring

Thu, Oct 9, 2025

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

North-Room 406.3

Mike Johnson (PWInsider) leads a discussion on the intersection of wrestling and comics, how they've influenced each other, and how Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic have led the charge for the past decade. Featuring Headlocked creator Mike Kingston and creators and wrestlers who have participated in these iconic mashups. It all leads into the reveal of Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic's upcoming slate of projects with some huge announcements featuring collaborations by the biggest names in professional wrestling and lucha libre.

