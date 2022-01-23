Nyobi Gets Her Origins In Antarctic Press April 2022 Solicits

Larry Higgins and Juan Antonio Oliveros give Nyobu an Origins series in Antarctic Press's April 2021 solicits and solicitations, as well as launching a new Manga Z anthology series, and collect the old Chuck Dixon series Alias.

NYOBI ORIGINS #1 CVR A JUSTIN HUNT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221211

FEB221212 – NYOBI ORIGINS #1 CVR B COURTNEY ROSE VAR – 9.99

FEB221213 – NYOBI ORIGINS #1 CVR C 20 COPY WELDON INCV

(W) Larry Higgins (A) Juan Antonio Oliveros (CA) Justin Hunt

The origin story seven years in the making! Years ago, a talented teen named Nyobi was performing in an all-girl J-pop super-group called The Geisha Dolls. At age 16, during a concert at a mall in Tokyo, she was being mobbed by fans when her powers manifested:. A ring of light flashed before of everyone's eyes, and she was gone. She reappeared at the back of the building, and quickly realized her life was about to change forever!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MANGA Z #1

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221214

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

Presenting an all-new collection of manga-themed adventure from around the world! "The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Would-be royal guard Kyle, down on his luck, somehow finds his way into the Forest of the Lost, where he's captured by the elf Lenifille. By elf law, no human is allowed to return alive from the forest. Can Kyle avoid a death sentence? If so, will he wish he hadn't? "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, N.S. Kane, and Mitsu and Ana Kris): MD-afflicted spirit guardian Foxy and her lupine parter Amaya travel between the human and demon worlds to combat bloodthirsty, genocidal demonic forces. "Jazz Doll" (Guy Brownlee, Erin Bassett, and Andres Zerpa): The year is 1926, and flapper showgirl Moxie Valentine is the talk of the town. However, she holds a secret that will change everything. Plus a special preview of "The Immortal Red Fox" (Palmer & Archer, Steve Ross, and Edward Echavez): The hero who hates evil and loves a good time! 500 years in the making!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #184

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221215

(W) Alfred Perez (A) Ben Dunn

"Desserted on the Planet of FLUFF"

Petnia's crew are finally headed off into space to find Bob Feeple, but the planet they find is infested with a mind-controlling snack known as THE FLUFF. There, a mysterious boy leads them through a desolated city to find the man who may have the answers they seek-assuming, of course, Roger Wilco takes on his challenge for a one-on-one fight! Action! Mystery! SWEETS! All in the next issue of Ben Dunn's Ninja High School!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOLD DIGGER #294

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221216

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Britanny and Julia mount a recovery expedition into the shattered cosmos to retrieve Gina's body from the remains of the Umbra. Julia won't rest until Gina is interred in the family mausoleum on Jade-Realm. But a cosmic vulture is in search of Gina's final resting place as well. Antithesis says he has a rightful claim on the remains…

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221217

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

Collects Alias: Black & White #1-7

FBI agent Neal Mathis is convinced that a string of seemingly unconnected murders is actually the work of the same man. This mystery killer, known as Alias, must be a professional, but one who isn't being paid. Agent Mathis and the FBI struggle to find the killer before he is able to carry out his twisted plan. Will they succeed, or will the serial-murderer-turned-hitman escape their grasp forever?

For the first time ever, all seven issues of this '90s crime drama from longtime Batman writer Chuck Dixon are brought together into one tension-packed collection!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CAT SHIT ONE OMNIBUS HC

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221219

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

Collects Cat Shit One Vol. 1 #1-3, Vol. 2 #1-3, Vol. 3 #1-3

In this semi-fictionalized rendition of actual historical conflicts, Sergeants Perky, Rats and Botasky comprise the special forces unit named Cat Shit One, risking their lives for over 20 years in the jungles of Vietnam, the island tropics just off South America, and the mountain and desert wilds of Afghanistan.

All three volumes of Motofumi Kobayashi's renowned war manga, filled with intense action and painstaking detail, are now collected at full comic size for the first time ever! This hard-hitting collection is a bomb of battlefield action that'll set the combat manga world ablaze!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 34.99

HORROR COMICS #13

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221220

(W) Marcello Bondi (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

Issue 13 is your lucky number! Prepare for an Italian boot to the fear factor as Horror Black and White writer Marcello Bondi and a host of Adriatic artisti strike their way into the main series, bringing you a five-course fright-feast of all-new, done-in-one stories! Mangia!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EXCITING COMICS #23

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221221

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alexander Malyshev

"Fallen Justice" (Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes, Harold Edge): With three months left to live, Justice Theta reflects on his past as he formulates his final plan, while Dynagirl puts everything on the line to stop her boyfriend. "Camille Wallace" (Andre Leal): Needing funds for his first costume sample, Camillo, a.k.a. Veritas Man, signs up for a famous MMA kumite to get the prize money. "Nothing-Man" (John Rhodes, Laurie Foster, Marcus Odoms): Nothing-Man has escaped the clutches of his evil twin, Supremous, only to be confronted by his mind-altered sister, Chaotika! "They Call Him Marvelous": (Jamaal Simpson, David Jaxon, Alexander Malyshev): There's a new hero in town: Marvelous, a bad mo-fo tackling rampant crime, starting with a human trafficking ring!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #7

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221222

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Jason Lenox

NOW BIMONTHLY!

"Baja" (Jorge Gabotto): Scientists discover an new alien energy source, one that has strange effects on humans. "Lords of the Cosmos" (Dennis Fallon, Jason Palmatier, Jason Lenox, D.F. Marin): A 1980's fever dream put to paper, this war-torn rogues' gallery pays homage to the Saturday morning cartoons of yore with all manner of cyberbeasts and bio-demons in classic black-and-white glory. Grab your sword, take aim with your laser rifle, and prepare to do battle FOR THE COSMOS!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #7

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB221218

(W) Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi (A) Bruno Marraffa (CA) Steven Pennella

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord": A new protector has entered the Jungle, and his name is Zan! Antarctic Press proudly presents these classic jungle adventures straight out of the Swinging '70s by Italian creators Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa, presented for the first time in FULL COLOR!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99