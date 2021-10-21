Nyx #1 From Dynamite Tripled Numbers From 11,656 to Over 30,000 at FOC

The upcoming comic book series Nyx #1 went to Final Order Cut-Off for comic book retailers this past weekend, We mentioned it on our regular Thank FOC column. Now we get the news that retailer orders for the launch issue and Vampirella/Chaos Universe spinoff written by Christos Gage and drawn by Marc Borstel, and published by Dynamite. The launch issue's orders jumped from initial orders of 11,656 to over 30,000, almost tripling its orders. Nothing to do with the NYX comic from Marvel from a few decades ago that debuted Laura Kinney, the new Wolverine of course. Totally different book and character, though identical on the bookshelf. That's a massive number for Dynamite for this kind of comic and follows news that the final issue of the more familiar Vampirella #25 featuring the marriage of Vampirella and Dracula had had a similar bump as written by Christopher Priest, drawn by Ergun Gunduz, jumping from initial orders of 20,385 to over 60,000, tripling its orders. With Dynamite Entertainment setting a print run of 75,000 to cover any other interest after the comic in question is published, with a new Vampirella series to launch in December, Vampirella/Dracula Unholy.

NYX #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210526

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Lucio Parrillo

From the pages of Vampirella and Sacred Six comes Nyx, daughter of a human and the mad god Chaos himself! Nyx's mortal side has been growing stronger, troubling her with all-too human emotions. Fortunately (for her), there's still the side of her that transforms into a demon of living flame…and requires her to feed on the life force of living beings to survive. Can a half-demon find her place in our world…happiness…even love? Probably not, as she's about to get dragged into her dad's workplace problem.In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

They've come a long way…

