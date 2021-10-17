Bisexual Superman Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 16th October 2021

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors, Lunar Distribution, and Penguin Random House. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the current printing crisis. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

DC Comics is publishing Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 by Tom Taylor and John Timms, going to FOC just after getting all that worldwide publicity.

Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, and Bridgit Connell's Lady Baltimore: Witch Queens gets a hardcover collection from Dark Horse in time for Christmas.

DC Comics is finally publishing the Gen 13 hardcover, Starting Over.

Image Comics are pushing their Image Firsts dollar comics, for Saga #1 and Invincible #1 – the former as Saga returns in January, the latter to help get folks who have seen the comic to try the cartoon ahead of the second season.

Phenom X #1 by Aram Rappaport, Joe Miciak and Chris Batista launches from Image Comics with Todd McFarlane providing a 1:250 cover signed by John Leguizamo.

and launches from Image Comics with providing a 1:250 cover signed by Radiant Black #10 has an edition published with blacklight inks and will never be reprinted in this format.

The Death Of Doctor Strange gets its Spider-Man spinoff by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira with Ben Reilly.

and with Ben Reilly. Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 launches ahead of the new TV show, by Marieke Nijkamp and Enid Balam.

and Star Wars gets its own Life Day one-shot which should be better than the TV version, by C avan Scott, Ivan Fiorelli and more.

and more. X-Men #5 sees Doctor Stasis reveal himself.

Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Luca Casalanguida, from Boom Studios, on the hunt for Lee Harvey Oswald's body?

Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body #1 by and , from Boom Studios, on the hunt for 's body? White Ash gets the launch of its second season from Scout Comics, by Charley Stickney and Conor Hughes, with this Jae Lee 1:25 variant cover.

DC published the original graphic novel Mister Miracle: The Great Escape with a brand new Scott Free, from Varian Johnson and Daniel Isles.

Dynamite launches Nyx #1 from Christos Gage and Marc Borstel.

While Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz give Vampirella #25 the wedding to Dracula she deserves…

and give Vampirella #25 the wedding to Dracula she deserves… My Date With Monsters #1 launches from AfterShock Comics by Paul Tobin and Andy MacDonald.

and James Asmus writes Rick And Morty: Corporate Assets drawn by Jarrett Williams and Jeremy Lawson from Oni Press, as big corporate steals Rick's portal gun…

What's on your FOC?

