Vampirella #25 Tripled Numbers At FOC, Dynamite Prints 75,000 Copies

Vampirella #25 went to Final Order Cut-Off for comic book retailers this weekend, We mentioned it on our regular Thank FOC column. Now we get the news that retailer orders for the anniversary issue and the marriage of Vampirella to Dracula, as written by Christopher Priest, drawn by Ergun Gunduz, and published by Dynamite, jumped from initial orders of 20,385 to over 60,000, tripling its orders. And Dynamite Entertainment, sure of a hit on their hands, have set a print run of 75,000 to cover any other interest after the comic in question is published. That's a massive number for Dynamite, for Vampirella, and for Christopher Priest, who remains one of the finest comic book writers working together, even if his talent is not always as appreciated as it should be. Still, at least he doesn't have to go back to working the buses. And this also marks his final issue, and the final issue of the series… with a new Vampirella series to launch in December, Vampirella/Dracula Unholy.

VAMPIRELLA #25

DYNAMITE

AUG210599

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

RED MASS is here!!!! Can Vampirella cheat fate? That's the question our interstellar vampire faces as she unites in unholy matrimony with the man who would be DRACULA! Yes, you read that right. Don't miss the WEDDING OF THE CENTURY as Vampi forges a bond in blood to save the life of an innocent man. And, unlike certain other weddings, this one will actually happen! PLUS: It's the FINAL ISSUE of the series! Yes, you read that right. CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ epic 25 issue journey comics to it's conclusion! (or does it?) So check the registry, clean your tuxedo and save the date, 'cause only Vampi could end her 50th anniversary celebration with a wedding!In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99 VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1

DYNAMITE

2

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) KyuYong Eom

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

