Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Street Collectors #1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Had A Fan Club

During the late eighties, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were everywhere. A popular news story during Christmas 1989 was how parents were fighting each other to get TMNT toys for their kids. Out of that popularity came more and more merchandising. Toys were the things most people saw, but in addition to that, there was the cereal, the cartoon series, the musical tour, and as many other popular series got a fan club. Started in 1987, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fan Club was created by AJM Marketing Enterprises Inc and originally advertised in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actions figures. If you sent in the order form and $15.00, you got the following:

The bandanna came in several colors, each a different color for each turtle: red, orange, blue, or purple. Along with one bandanna, the kit contained a welcoming letter, a sticker, and membership cards.

The club lasted from the end of 1987 until 1992, with the club still being advertised during the 1990's TMNT "The Coming Out of Their Shells Tour."

In addition to all the other cool items, the TMNT Fan Club Membership Kit also came with an 8-page black and white comic book.