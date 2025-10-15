Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Mouse Man, Tom King, wonder woman

Of Mice, Men, And Totalitarian Satire In Wonder Woman #26 (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman #26 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published today from DC Comics. Which covers the establishment of Moray Island, an independent state set up by people whose lives were destroyed by superheroic battles, specifically the Crisis On Infinite Earths and just to… quit.

A relation to Magpie? Father? Of course, not everyone joining the island is doing so for such reasons. Mouse Man, degfeated by Wonder Woman, has his own reasons for setting up elsewhere, to be a big mouse in a small pond…

And so crime on Moray Island starts to ramp up…

And Mouse Man steps up.

Because those little mice have been growing.

And without anyone else to challenge him, his operations just grow and grow, putting mice on the street. And other mice men to keep them in line…

And the physical restraints are matched by the vocal ones as well.

The rallies, the symbols and the flags grow, as do the performative gestures.

The Mouse Man Knows. And eventually, that's all that's left…

Yes, it's silly, yes, it's stupid, yes it's ridiculous. But so is what actually happens. And it might just be what Tom King is seeing now… Wonder Woman #26 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published today from DC Comics.

Now that Etta, Emilie, and baby Lyssa have been saved, Wonder Woman sets her sights on rescuing a whole society. After meeting the feline renegades hoping to fight back against Mouse Man's regime, Diana is inspired to join them and take the dictator down for good. Mouse Man knows not what he's up against!

