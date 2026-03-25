Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, Captyain America, Dungeones Of Doom, Hellhunters, Infernal Hulk, wolverine

Old Wolverine And New Captain America Head To Armageddon (Spoilers)

Old Wolverine, New Captain America, Doctor Doom, Infernal Hulk and new characters head towards Armageddon... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Old Wolverine and new Captain America team up as Armageddon approaches, facing new threats and allies.

Doctor Doom's dungeons unleash deadly secrets, including magical artifacts and enhanced super-soldiers.

The emergence of new heroes like a Wakandan Skull-Herb wielder hints at chaotic battles to come.

Infernal Hulk and Hellhunters from WWII enter the fray, building towards Marvel's explosive Armageddon event.

Today sees the publication of Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #2 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca and Dungeons Of Doom #3 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno, both series setting up the events of Armageddon… but also one other title that might come as a surprise

As the interim Captain America, David Colton, created while Steve Rogers was in the ice, who volunteered after 9/11, fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, is in a Cabin In The Woods with Wolverine, both of the Weapon X programmes at different levels. The gist is that Armageddon will, in some way, involve the creation of new superheroes or supersoldiers, including those Ultimate Origin Boxed and whatever is left in the dungeons of Doctor Doom in Latveria. Hopefully nothing just hanging around…

Yeah, like one of those. You could have your eye out with that.

Or potentially the rest of you. But what else sets this Captin America apart?

He's got one of those Iron Man hearts. Which might come in handy, and shows the haphazard actions of Primewarrior behind many of these new power moves. Talking of which, back down in the Latverian dungeons, the skull-shaped herb seems to be creating a new Wakandan character, where magic and science have a baby…

And the Eye Of Khonshu kept down there seems to have been breeding too.

How many of these will come to Armageddon?

And then there's Tyler. Who has been on a bit of a journey himself when it comes to such new abilities. And even more Wolveriney Wolverine?

What does that look like in practice…?

Armageddon is coming. But it seems that the Dungeons Of Doom have other secrets for other titles that may get dragged into all this.

When you put the Howling Commandoes together in infernal form… they have a different name. Fighting in World War II against supernatural threats while possibly being one themselves,

And now coming to the current Infernal Hulk series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, ripped from the past to the present. Might Infernal Hulk and the Hellhunters also be paving the way to Armageddon? Will we get two Wolverines, the current one and the World War II one, together? Or will this be a Hulk War thing with Red Hulk getting involved?

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #2 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca and Dungeons Of Doom #3 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno, are published by Marvel Comics today.

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #2 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

THE LEAD-IN TO SUMMER'S ARMAGEDDON EVENT CONTINUES! Dark, shared secrets linking Wolverine, the relentless Nuke and the mysterious Dave Colton surface, throwing Logan's hunt for a missing Super-Soldier into total disarray! Can Logan survive when the ghosts of his past are armed and ready for war? Get ready for a brutal chapter you won't forget!

Mar 25th, 2026 · $5.99

THE LEAD-IN TO SUMMER'S ARMAGEDDON EVENT CONTINUES! Dark, shared secrets linking Wolverine, the relentless Nuke and the mysterious Dave Colton surface, throwing Logan's hunt for a missing Super-Soldier into total disarray! Can Logan survive when the ghosts of his past are armed and ready for war? Get ready for a brutal chapter you won't forget! Mar 25th, 2026 · $5.99 Dungeons Of Doom #3 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

DOOM'S SECRETS EXPOSED! The doors of Doom's Dungeon have been thrown open, and his darkest secrets are unleashed! As Red Hulk's surviving soldiers are infected by the mutant horror known as WHISPER, will Red Hulk be forced to KILL THEM before they condemn the entire planet? Meanwhile, the Hammer of Treachery and the Eye of Khonshu empower and punish all who try to wield them! What will happen when an Asgardian-cursed Hydra agent faces Wakandan agent UMBRA, empowered with the mysterious SKULL-SHAPED HERB? Many will die in this shocking conclusion… and the few who survive will not be the same!

Mar 25th, 2026 · $5.99

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