"One Down One To Go", Wonder Woman's Nubia Returns For Future State

L. L. McKinney and Alitha Martinez have shown off the new look for Nubia, who will be appearing in their DC Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman. The comic book, out in Januaru will be an anthology, including a number of Wonder Woman-related future stories that would initially have been part of DC Comics' planned 5G reboot, but now relegated to a two month gap before a different kind of relaunch in March. Bleeding Cool hopes to have some details on that come Monday morning.

L. L. McKinney tweeted out the image, saying "So many @DCComics fans have been waiting for this one, so let's. GO! Daughter of Hippolyta. Sister to Diana. Princess of the Amazons. And now? Wonder Woman," McKinney wrote on Twitter. "Nubia as who she was in all her original glory. Y'all know I HAD to bring our girl to the main stage." Alitha Martinez added a pithier "Finally!"

Nubia, depicted as a long-lost sister of Wonder Woman was created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck, Nubia debuted in Wonder Woman #204 in late 1972, reintroduced into post-Crisis continuity in 1999 by Doselle Young and Brian Denham. She hasn't been seen for a while in the regular comic book continuity, but does appear in Wonder Woman: Earth One, Injustice: Gods Among Us and stars in the upcoming original YA graphic novel, Nubia: Real One.

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1 "Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy), and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC. Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level. ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US