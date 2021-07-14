One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)

One of the more controversial Spider-Man comics, dubbed One More Day, it saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson do a deal with the devil Mephisto for the life of Peter's Aunt May, in return for the existence of their own marriage. It also saw Peter Parker regain his secret identity, return his physical rather than organic web-shooters and also bring back Harry Osborn from the dead. Nick Spencer has been picking at the One More Day wound, repeatedly, during his run, before ripping the scab off completely and pouring on the salt. In Sinister War #1 out today, however, it's more like pouring on the battery acid. Harry Osborn has been revealed as Kindred, a demonic creature manipulating Parker's life. That has dragged itself from hell with a very personal mission of revenge. A Harry Osborn that was in hell all this time, forgotten by all while the revived Harry Osborn was – an imposter? He's hanging around, imprisoned by Kindred, and we have also seen Harry Osborn's original corpse, all the time while Doctor Strange has been trying to work out what is wrong with Peter Parker's soul, something he takes to the source.

So before all the Savage Sevens and Sinister Sixes fight among themselves, Doctor Strange is talking to Mephisto…

Not that it gets him anywhere. Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watso's decision to end their marriage in return for Aunt May's life was entered into very voluntarily.

But Peter Parker is placing himself in position to get married once more to Matry Jane Watson. Will Mephisto allow that? Or is it just more of the torture?

But Mysterio, also resurrected from hell, working with Mary Jane and following the dictates of Mephisto and Kindred with that scar on his dome, seems to know a lot more than he's been saying.

Just how much of On More Day will this series focus on? How much of it will be revealed? is there a possibility that, as once planned, Pete Parker will go off and get married and have kids, while a split version of him, looking more like Ben Reilly, will take over the series as Spider-Man going forward? Could One More Day be followed by The Best Of Both Worlds?

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210482

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN!

Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99