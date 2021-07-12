Spider-Man's Sinister War Closer To One More Day Than Ever (Spoilers)

This week sees the launch of the new Spider-Man event Sinister War. Which is smashing various iterations of The Sinister Six enemies of Spider-Man against each other – and against Spider-Man. But, as we saw in recent Amazing Spider-Man issues, Kindred is still involved. Kindred is a demonic version of Harry Osborn, and Bleeding Cool has from the beginning theorising that this is the Harry Osborn who died before One More Day and went to hell. That Mephisto created a replacement Harry Osborn in Marvel continuity as the history of One More Day was rewritten and Spider-Man's marriage to Mary Jane Watson removed. And that Mephisto is behind all of this, as well as Kindred bringing back Mysterio and getting Kindred involved in Peter Parker's life in every level. Well, these leaked panels from this Wednesday's Sinister War #1 does indeed suggest, courtesy of Mephisto, that tackling One More Day, the most controversial Spider-Man storyline of all time, is on the cards.

What will this mean for Mary Jane and Peter? Clearly, only buying this event series will have a chance of answering these questions, before Nick Spencer drops off the book…

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210482

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN!

Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99