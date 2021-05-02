One of the Best Sandman Covers, Adventure Comics #46 Up for Auction

Truth be told, I'm having a hard time deciding on exactly which Sandman cover by the incomparable Creig Flessel is my favorite out of his original run in Adventure Comics. The Sandman's first appearance in Adventure Comics #40 features an excellent cover by Flessel. Adventure Comics #44 is another great example of an early Sandman cover. But there's something about that action shot against that solid red background on Adventure Comics #46 that really works for me. There's an Adventure Comics #46 CGC 6.5 Conserved in tonight's 2021 May 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122118 at Heritage Auctions.

Adventure Comics #46 is more than just a great cover, however. The interior story, "The Sandman Meets with Murder" written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Ogden Whitney is an excellent and well-executed example of an early Wesley Dodds tale. There are also two shorts here from Bob Kane, Professor Doolittle, and Rusty and His Pals. Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel teams with artist Mart Bailey for an installment of Federal Men featuring FBI agent Steve Carson in another noteworthy tale in this issue.

But of course, Sandman is the star of this show, and the stand-out cover by Creig Flessel for this issue makes Adventure Comics #46 worth your attention. There's an Adventure Comics #46 CGC 6.5 Conserved in tonight's 2021 May 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122118 at Heritage Auctions.

Adventure Comics #46 (DC, 1940) CGC Conserved FN+ 6.5 Slightly brittle pages. Sandman cover by Creig Flessel. Art by Ogden Whitney and Bob Kane. CGC notes, "Conservation includes: spine split sealed to cover, cover cleaned." Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $2,028; VF 8.0 value = $4,935. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3727548006 and purchase grader's notes if available.

