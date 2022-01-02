One-Star Squadron #2 Preview: The Agony of Minute Man

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. All Minute Man needs is a couple hundred bucks to pay for his Miraclo pill habit in this preview of One-Star Squadron #2. Is that so much to ask? Check out the preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1121DC080

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It's not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he's got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he's a super-zero and he's willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con's newest special guest!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

