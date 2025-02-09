Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor doom

One World Under Doom #1 Preview: Doom's Supreme Reality TV Takeover

In One World Under Doom #1, Doctor Doom becomes Earth's Sorcerer Supreme and takes control of all media broadcasts to declare himself Emperor. Check out the preview here!

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1.

One World Under Doom #1

by Ryan North & R.B. Silva, cover by Ben Harvey

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.15"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960620860900111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620860900116 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 ROSE BESCH VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900117 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 BEN HARVEY VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900118 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 NICK BRADSHAW VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900121 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 ROSE BESCH VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900131 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 MIKE MIGNOLA HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900141 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900151 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 ROD REIS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900161 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 R.B. SILVA VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620860900171 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 CLAYTON CRAIN DOOMASAUR VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

