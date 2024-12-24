Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine

One Year Of Geiger in Ghost Machine March 2025 Solicits

One Year Of Geiger in Ghost Machine March 2025 Solicits, as well as more Hornsby & Halo, Hyde Street and a Redcoat collection.

Article Summary Celebrate one year of Geiger with a thrilling nuclear showdown in March 2025 issues from Ghost Machine.

Discover the angelic and demonic quests in Hornsby & Halo, with surprises lurking in each issue.

Unravel Mr. X-Ray's sinister plan to capture souls on Hyde Street and his quest for freedom.

Dive into Redcoat's immortal adventures, colliding with history's greats and hunting a secret cabal.

Ghost Machine, which publishes creator-owned comics through Image Comics, founded and owned by Brad Meltzer, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Francis Manapul, Peter J. Tomasi, Lamont Magee, Maytal Zchut, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh, have a smaller listing in this month's Image Comics March 2025 solicits and solicitations. With a year of Geiger and a cover yet to be revealed until 2025, the latest angelic/demonic antics of Hornsby & Halo, and Hyde Street, with the first collection of Redcoat.

GEIGER #12 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250554

JAN250555 – GEIGER #12 CVR B MORAZZO & O HALLORAN

JAN250556 – GEIGER #12 CVR C FRANK & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

The first year of the hit ongoing Geiger series ends with a nuclear showdown! As Geiger fails to take control of his explosive power surges, he must finally face the other Glowing Man! But this radioactive counterpart has a secret weapon that could destroy everything. Plus: Junkyard Joe and Nate the Nuclear Knight continue to uncover the secrets behind the Unknown War.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250569

JAN250570 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

JAN250571 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR C HASPIEL

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

To face…The Adjudicator! "Uh, no thanks!" says Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo! Who is this mysterious and powerful presence that has been following these children of Heaven and Hell, and to what end? The answers-some of which are hidden in plain sight-will surprise you!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

HYDE STREET #6 CVR A REIS MIKI ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250572

JAN250573 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR B PORTELA & ANDERSON

JAN250574 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR C HOTZ & BROWN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Francis Portela (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (A / CA) Brad Anderson

The manipulative Mr. X-Ray wants out of Hyde Street, pronto. The closer he gets to snatching 10,000 souls, the nearer his freedom. And he wants to up the count in a big way: by capturing an entire theater full of poor saps who have found their way onto Hyde Street. But will one good soul ruin it all? In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247710

JAN250518 – REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR B HITCH & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie (CA) Brad Anderson

Immortal. Mercenary. Kind of a tool. British soldier and all-around rogue Simon Pure has led quite an exciting life. Or lives, really. After a failed assassination of General George Washington at the Battle of Trenton in 1776, Simon stumbled upon hooded figures performing a bizarre ritual that accidentally gave him immortality. Since that fateful day, Simon has died and returned countless times over, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, and many more. But what are the true origins and extent of Simon's power, and the clandestine cabal behind them? And how does this group intend to use him to destroy America? Simon means to find out, even if it finally kills him! Collects Redcoat #1-7, with some material from Geiger 80-Page Giant.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!