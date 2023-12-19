Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Dwellings, Jay Stephens

Oni Press Gives Comic Book Stores a Dwellings #3 Secret Variant

Oni Press is sending comic book stores a surprise Dwellings #3 Secret Variant featuring art by Tradd Moore alongside shipments of Dwellings.

Article Summary Oni Press releases a Dwellings #3 Secret Variant with Tradd Moore art.

Dwellings #3 marks the end of the series with a 72-page finale.

Secret Variant available to stores with returnability on earlier issues.

Cartoonist Jay Stephens blends nostalgia with horror in Dwellings.

Oni Press is sending comic book stores a surprise Dwellings #3 Secret Variant featuring art by Tradd Moore alongside shipments of the normal Dwellings #3 by Jay Stephens, which is set to release on the 27th of December and conclude the Dwellings series with a giant-sized, 72-page finale. The black and white Tradd Moore Dwellings #3 Secret Edition Variant will be sent to accounts who qualified for returnability on Dwellings #1, 2, and 3, which meant ordering five issues of each comic.

DWELLINGS #3 (OF 3) (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Jay Stephens (A/CA) Jay Stephens

The sold-out horror hit of 2023 returns to the scene of the crime for one FINAL scare! Welcome back to Elwich-where murderous and horrifying secrets sleep just below the pristine surface, slithering in the shadows of this otherwise quiet and idyllic small town. The cute-creepy mashup from Emmy Award-winning, Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist and animator Jay Stephens (Secret Saturdays, Jetcat Clubhouse) returns from the grave for two more tales of small-town horror. Readers with coulrophobia beware: in this issue, creepy clowns are quite the scare! See for yourself the shock, terror, and fun that is . . . Dwellings! In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: $9.99

"As a young collector in the days before the internet, before our town even dreamt of a comic shop, I remember walking the train tracks on weekends, hunting back issues at garage sales and flea markets, picking up whatever I could find," said cartoonist Jay Stephens. "Though considered uncool, I was magnetically attracted to the irresistibly adorable Harvey comics… Casper, Spooky, Wendy and Hot Stuff in particular… and always kept an eye out for that one issue where they finally revealed who murdered Casper the friendly Ghost. If the definition of nostalgia is to 'return home in pain,' DWELLINGS is the most nostalgic work I've ever produced. And my re-imagining of that darker Harvey Comics backstory has festered and intertwined with my personal fears into something truly frightening." So, Richie Rich meets Something is Killing the Children in Riverdale?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!